Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 984,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $2,425,000. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 479,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 67.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Down 5.2 %

BNR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 130.84%. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

