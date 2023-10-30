Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Cal-Maine Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.0% per year over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 1.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $45.56 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 494,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 356,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 292,784 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cal-Maine Foods

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.