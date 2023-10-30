Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Insider Sells $1,988,400.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.96. 915,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,563. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.52. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Calix by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Calix by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.