Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Insider Sells $1,988,400.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Calix Stock Performance
Shares of CALX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.96. 915,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,563. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.52. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Calix by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Calix by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
