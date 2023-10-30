Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

CLLXF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,617. Callinex Mines has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

