Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
CLLXF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,617. Callinex Mines has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
