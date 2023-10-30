Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $109.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPT. Wedbush assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 640,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,123. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.