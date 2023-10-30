Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

CNNEF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNNEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mackie downgraded shares of Canacol Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canacol Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

