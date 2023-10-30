Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of DCNNF stock traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,134. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.30. Canadian Palladium Resources has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.05.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. It holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as 21C Metals Inc and changed its name to Canadian Palladium Resources Inc in January 2020.

