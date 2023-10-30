Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance
Shares of DCNNF stock traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,134. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.30. Canadian Palladium Resources has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.05.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
