Cannation (CNNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $61,167.53

Cannation (CNNC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. Cannation has a market capitalization of $84.85 million and approximately $61,167.53 worth of Cannation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cannation coin can currently be purchased for about $34.26 or 0.00099524 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cannation has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cannation Profile

Cannation’s total supply is 2,476,893 coins and its circulating supply is 2,476,892 coins. Cannation’s official Twitter account is @cannationcoins. Cannation’s official website is www.cannationcoin.com. The official message board for Cannation is medium.com/@cannationcoin.

Buying and Selling Cannation

According to CryptoCompare, “Cannation (CNNC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNNC through the process of mining. Cannation has a current supply of 2,476,892.71923. The last known price of Cannation is 34.21043296 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $35,417.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.cannationcoin.com/.”

