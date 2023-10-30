Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 9,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.39.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,465. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 85.5% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 88,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.54. 3,908,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.64. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

