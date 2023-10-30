Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.69 billion and approximately $228.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.30 or 0.05251017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00033429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,305,036,712 coins and its circulating supply is 35,242,565,892 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

