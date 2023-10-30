Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.18. 901,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

