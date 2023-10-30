C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys £34,624.61 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Findlay bought 26,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £34,624.61 ($42,416.53).

C&C Group Price Performance

CCR traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 135.40 ($1.66). The company had a trading volume of 795,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,096.30. The company has a market capitalization of £532.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. C&C Group plc has a one year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 188 ($2.30).

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. C&C Group’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

