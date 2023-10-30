CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CEA Industries Trading Up 8.2 %
CEA Industries stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 7,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,044. CEA Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.
CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 28.02%.
About CEA Industries
CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.
