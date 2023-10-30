Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Ceconomy Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company also offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe.

