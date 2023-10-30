Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $4.56 Billion Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365,866 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 7.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 69.75% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,556,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,648. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

