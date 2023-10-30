Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $14.00- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.73.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Down 24.9 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $110.12 on Monday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.