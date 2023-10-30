Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 948,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,024.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF remained flat at $5.88 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.64.
About Charter Hall Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Group
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.