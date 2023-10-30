China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in October

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,366,900 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 3,793,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Medical System Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHSYF remained flat at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. China Medical System has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Medical System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

About China Medical System

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

