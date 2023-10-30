China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Short Interest Update

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,159,600 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 1,297,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China MeiDong Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
China MeiDong Auto Stock Performance
China MeiDong Auto Company Profile
China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.
