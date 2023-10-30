China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,553,800 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 30,575,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

Shares of China Power International Development stock remained flat at C$0.36 during trading hours on Monday. China Power International Development has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

