China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,553,800 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 30,575,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Stock Performance
Shares of China Power International Development stock remained flat at C$0.36 during trading hours on Monday. China Power International Development has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38.
China Power International Development Company Profile
