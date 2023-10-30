Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Update

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

CHH traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.52. 452,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,264. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

