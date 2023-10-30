Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lifted by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 975,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,037 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 59.0% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Chubb worth $187,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.01. The stock had a trading volume of 413,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,339. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.65. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.