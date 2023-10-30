Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 73,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,363. The company has a market cap of $601.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. Chuy’s has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Chuy’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

