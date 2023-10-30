CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.86.

Shares of CIX traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.65. 273,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,954. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.01 and a 1 year high of C$18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.08.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$776.08 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.4128686 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$82,500.00. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

