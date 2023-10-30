CIBC Reiterates “C$177.00” Price Target for Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) received a C$177.00 price objective from equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$166.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$210.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$186.88.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.2 %

About Canadian Tire

Shares of CTC.A stock traded up C$0.21 on Monday, hitting C$136.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,474. The firm has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$165.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$135.01 and a twelve month high of C$189.82.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.