Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 3,800 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $87,476.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 973,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,416,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $52,923.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $126,775.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $26,037.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,073 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $320,160.75.

On Friday, October 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $111,230.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $243,867.00.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

CTRN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 37,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,801. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.37. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 858.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 383,974 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 571,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 80,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

