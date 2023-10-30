Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,650.0 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
Shares of CLZNF remained flat at $14.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.
About Clariant
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clariant
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.