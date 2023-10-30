Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,600 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 767,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,161.0 days.

Coles Group Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of CLEGF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Coles Group has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

