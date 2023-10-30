Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.46. 794,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

