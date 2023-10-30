Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Community Health Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Community Health Systems by 51.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 78.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. 1,429,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $287.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

