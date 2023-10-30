Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 188.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. 1,006,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,064. The company has a market capitalization of $284.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 78.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.