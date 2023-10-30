Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SID. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SID remained flat at $2.25 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

