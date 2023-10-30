Comparing California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Potbelly and California Beach Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $451.97 million 0.56 $4.34 million $0.42 20.69 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Potbelly has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly 2.60% 131.76% 2.22% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Potbelly and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Potbelly has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.59, meaning that its stock price is 659% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Potbelly and California Beach Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 0 1 2 0 2.67 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Potbelly presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.08%. Given Potbelly’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Potbelly is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Potbelly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Potbelly beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potbelly

(Get Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About California Beach Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.