Compound Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37.10 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $46.52 or 0.00135201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $368.08 million and approximately $37.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,911,612 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

