Conflux Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $536.11 million and approximately $62.35 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,529.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00200400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.56 or 0.00714079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00502534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00145384 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,363,362,414 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,363,117,027.5172195 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16004121 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $62,311,147.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

