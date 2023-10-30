Continuum Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $60,775.41 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

