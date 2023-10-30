Contrasting Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) & Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royale Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $11.74 billion 0.96 $4.94 billion $42.45 2.02

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Royale Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy 49.75% 18.92% 11.68%

Volatility & Risk

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Royale Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 4 6 0 2.60

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $109.64, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

