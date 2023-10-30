Contrasting SentinelOne (NYSE:S) & Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -74.19% -21.47% -15.80% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SentinelOne and Celerity Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 16 8 1 2.40 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

SentinelOne currently has a consensus target price of $20.21, indicating a potential upside of 31.93%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and Celerity Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $422.18 million 10.73 -$378.68 million ($1.36) -11.26 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Celerity Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne.

Summary

SentinelOne beats Celerity Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Celerity Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.