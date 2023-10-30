Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $31.62. 2,487,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,385. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

