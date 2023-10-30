Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

UNP stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.13. The stock had a trading volume of 821,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

