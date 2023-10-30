Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Down 0.2 %

PRFT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.55. 68,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,278. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

