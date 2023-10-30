Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,315,300 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 2,685,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.4 days.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS CJREF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. 23,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,803. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Corus Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

