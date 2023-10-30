Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Set at C$0.85 by Cormark

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.85 price objective by equities researchers at Cormark in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.87.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.73. 888,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.06. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.27.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

