Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.30 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 78.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark set a C$0.85 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.87.

TSE CJR.B traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.73. 888,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,815. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.17, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.27.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

