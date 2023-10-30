Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,504,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 6,464,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Country Garden Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services business.
