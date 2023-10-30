Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

CUZ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,613. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $964,000. Keeler THomas Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 70.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 141,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

