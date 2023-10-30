Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
CUZ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CUZ
Cousins Properties Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $964,000. Keeler THomas Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 70.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 341,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 141,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.