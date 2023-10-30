Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and approximately $18.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 276,502,635 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

