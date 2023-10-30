Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.20

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 50038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.
Croda International Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
