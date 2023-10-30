Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,064.0 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $8.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROMF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

