Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,064.0 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $8.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROMF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

