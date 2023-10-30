Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,332,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CRYBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,936. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Get Cryptoblox Technologies alerts:

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.